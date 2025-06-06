Rakestraw (hamstring) is a full participant in OTAs, Jimmy Liao of USA Today reports.

The cornerback missed the final two months of the 2024 campaign with the hamstring issue. In the eight games he did play, Rakestraw recorded six tackles (four solo) on 95 special-teams snaps and 46 defensive snaps. A 2024 second-round pick, Rakestraw could compete for a larger role in Detroit's secondary this year.