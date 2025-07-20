Rakestraw suffered a chest contusion at the Lions' practice Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rakestraw was forced to exit practice early with an apparent chest injury, which is now understood to be just a contusion, avoiding a major injury. The cornerback was limited to eight games in his rookie season last year due to a hamstring issue, and he's competing with Amik Robertson for the team's starting role at slot cornerback in 2025.