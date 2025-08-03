Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Exits practice with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakestraw left Sunday's training camp practice early due to a left shoulder injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Rakestraw landed on his left shoulder during a one-on-one tackling drill. It's bad timing for the 2024 second-rounder, who is working to establish a more consistent role for himself in the defense after ending his rookie season on IR due to a hamstring injury. Rakestraw will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing the Lions' preseason opener against the Falcons on Friday.
More News
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Back in action Saturday•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Expected to miss a few days•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Back in action•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Ends 2024 on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Not returning for divisional round•