Rakestraw left Sunday's training camp practice early due to a left shoulder injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Rakestraw landed on his left shoulder during a one-on-one tackling drill. It's bad timing for the 2024 second-rounder, who is working to establish a more consistent role for himself in the defense after ending his rookie season on IR due to a hamstring injury. Rakestraw will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing the Lions' preseason opener against the Falcons on Friday.