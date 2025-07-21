Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Expected to miss a few days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Rakestraw (chest) is expected to miss just a few days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rakestraw suffered a chest contusion in practice Sunday, but the injury isn't expected to sideline him long. Once healthy enough to resume practicing, Rakestraw will continue to compete with Amik Robertson for the nickel cornerback spot.
More News
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Back in action•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Ends 2024 on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Not returning for divisional round•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Questionable to face Washington•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Doesn't practice after return from IR•