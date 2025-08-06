Rakestraw (shoulder) is set to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Rakestraw suffered a left shoulder injury at practice Sunday, and appears to be looking at a prolonged absence. The exact nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, while medical evaluation is still ongoing. "I think it's going to be a while, at best," head coach Dan Campbell relayed Monday, which is vague, but not promising. On the bright side, Rakestraw hasn't been placed on season-ending injured reserve, which seems to suggest that a return in 2025 is still on the table for the 23-year-old. In his absence, Amik Robertson will remain the clear front-runner to handle the starting duties at slot cornerback with Detroit this season.