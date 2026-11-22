Rakestraw (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

A shoulder injury limited Rakestraw's practice reps during Week 11 prep. He was initially tagged as questionable, but after going through pregame warmups, medical staff have determined that Rakestraw is not in good enough shape to suit up for Sunday's contest. With D.J. Reed (hip) also sidelined, Khalil Dorsey figures to start opposite Rock Ya-Sin at outside cornerback. Rakestraw's next opportunity to play is Thanksgiving Day against the Bears.