Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Out for season after IR placement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakestraw (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Rakestraw will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after being injured in practice this past Sunday. He will miss the entire 2025 season. The 2024 second-round draft pick appeared in eight games during his rookie regular season.
More News
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Expected to miss action•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Exits practice with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Back in action Saturday•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Expected to miss a few days•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Lions' Ennis Rakestraw: Back in action•