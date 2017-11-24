Lions' Eric Ebron: Catches four passes
Ebron secured all four of his targets for 34 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.
Ebron finished third on the team in targets, but still isn't proving to be much of a fantasy factor. He's only topped 50 receiving yards in one game this season, which was due to a single 44-yard gain against Pittsburgh in Week 8. Furthermore, he's only found the end zone twice all year and both came against two of the worst defenses against tight ends this season, that being the Giants and Browns. With bye weeks now over and little upside to his name, Ebron belongs on the waiver wire in most formats.
