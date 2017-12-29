Lions' Eric Ebron: Cleared for final week
Ebron (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers.
A limited participant the previous two days, Ebron answered any questions by logging a full session to close out the week. He's been making the most of his time on the field in recent weeks, recording six consecutive games with four or more catches on 42 or fewer snaps. The Lions still don't seem to trust Ebron when it comes to blocking, but he's been targeted on a whopping 22.5 percent of his snaps during the six-game stretch, averaging 5.3 catches for 55 yards on 6.8 targets with a pair of scores.
