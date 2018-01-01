Lions' Eric Ebron: Ends year on low note

Ebron brought in one of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay.

Ebron's up-and-down season ended on a low note, which was a disappointment to many after the 2010 first-rounder collected 20 receptions, 210 receiving yards and two scores in his last three games. In fact, Ebron was putting the finishing touches on a drastic turnaround from his horrid start to the season in which he averaged 17.0 receiving yards on a 50-percent catch rate across the season's first six contests -- with the perceived draft bust even drawing boos at home from Detroit fans on multiple occasions. However, after averaging 4.3 targets per game over that stretch, the Lions seemingly made a concerted effort to get him more involved in the gameplan over the second half the season. The increased workload seemingly worked wonders, as Ebron averaged 6.0 looks per tilt the rest of the way and upped his receiving average to 51.4 receiving yards on a 67-percent catch rate in the following nine games. Despite this strong finish, it's not certain Ebron will be back with the Lions in 2018 even though the team picked up his fifth-year option last spring. His contract for next season is guaranteed for injury only and Detroit would be off the hook if they cut him prior to the start of the league year, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.