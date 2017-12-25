Lions' Eric Ebron: Finds end zone in loss to Bengals

Ebron caught five of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

Ebron tied for the team lead in targets while leading the way in catches and receiving yards. He got the scoring started with a 33-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter for his second trip to the end zone in as many weeks. After topping three catches just once through the first nine games -- leading to intense trade speculation -- Ebron now has at least four receptions in each of the last six games and has his top two yardage outputs over the last three weeks. While the Lions are now eliminated from playoff contention, Ebron will look to cap off a strong finish to the season next week against the Packers.