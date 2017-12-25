Lions' Eric Ebron: Finds end zone in loss to Bengals
Ebron caught five of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.
Ebron tied for the team lead in targets while leading the way in catches and receiving yards. He got the scoring started with a 33-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter for his second trip to the end zone in as many weeks. After topping three catches just once through the first nine games -- leading to intense trade speculation -- Ebron now has at least four receptions in each of the last six games and has his top two yardage outputs over the last three weeks. While the Lions are now eliminated from playoff contention, Ebron will look to cap off a strong finish to the season next week against the Packers.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...