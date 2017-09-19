Play

Lions' Eric Ebron: Finds end zone in victory

Ebron caught all five of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Giants.

Ebron paced the Lions in all major receiving categories, hauling in everything thrown his way. Admittedly, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for the second-fewest yards of his career, but Ebron's seven-yard score at least helped him lead the charge.

