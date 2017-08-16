Lions' Eric Ebron: Hamstring injury lingers

Ebron missed Wednesday's practice due to a lingering hamstring injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ebron has yet to complete a full practice in training camp as he tends to the ailment, and fellow tight ends Tim Wright, Cole Wick and Khari Lee all joined him on the sideline Wednesday. There's no telling when the Lions will remove the shackles from Ebron, but his continued absence is worrisome with three weeks remaining until the team puts together the game plan for the regular-season opener against the Cardinals.