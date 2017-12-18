Lions' Eric Ebron: Heightened workload persists
Ebron caught five of seven passes for 33 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 20-10 victory over Chicago.
Ebron has now paced the Lions in targets for a second consecutive week, which is a strange development as he regularly operated as the No. 4 or 5 option in the passing game all season. Furthermore, he's now caught at least four passes in each of his last five games while averaging 6.6 targets and 49.6 receiving yards across that span. In his previous nine contests, Ebron was logging just 2.2 receptions for 26.0 receiving yards on 4.3 looks per game. The reason for this increased productivity isn't clear, but it surely isn't due to some sort of increased role in the red zone, considering Ebron saw only two red-zone targets in that productive five-game stretch and is averaging just 0.47 looks per game in that area on the year.
