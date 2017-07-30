Lions' Eric Ebron: Leaves Sunday's practice with injury
Ebron left Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Jim Caldwell said he believed it was a hamstring injury, but we may not receive confirmation on that until Monday. His availability for training camp moving forward remains unclear, so it will be something to monitor over the next few days. Ebron is fully expected to open the season as the Lions' top tight end if healthy.
