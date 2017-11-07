Lions' Eric Ebron: Loses starting status

Ebron caught three passes on four targets for 35 yards during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.

Ebron again saw less playing time than Darren Fells and lost his spot in the starting lineup for the first time all season, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. While this is only one game and not necessarily a permanent change, Ebron has been outperformed by Fells virtually all season, so it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Fells continues forward atop the depth chart. However, despite a tasty matchup in Week 10 against the Browns -- who've surrendered the second-most yards in the league to tight ends this season (558) -- neither player can be inserted into starting lineups with confidence.