Lions' Eric Ebron: Mentioned in trade talks

Ebron was the subject of trade talks at the NFL Scouting Combine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Ebron would be retained at his fifth-year option salary of $8.25 million, but that doesn't mean the team won't listen to trade offers. While he's never quite been able to meet expectations, the 2014 first-round pick enjoyed perhaps the best stretch of his career in November and December last season, at one point recording six straight games with four or more catches for 33 or more yards. Perhaps even more encouraging, he was officially credited with only three drops on 86 targets, displaying major improvement in an area that had widely been viewed as his biggest weakness. Ebron nonetheless finished the year with only 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns on 86 targets (6.7 YPT) -- numbers that make it tough to justify trading anything more than a late-round pick for a player with such a significant cap hit. Ebron will turn 25 in April and still seems most likely to stay with Detroit for at least one more year.