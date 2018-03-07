Lions' Eric Ebron: Mentioned in trade talks
Ebron was the subject of trade talks at the NFL Scouting Combine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Ebron would be retained at his fifth-year option salary of $8.25 million, but that doesn't mean the team won't listen to trade offers. While he's never quite been able to meet expectations, the 2014 first-round pick enjoyed perhaps the best stretch of his career in November and December last season, at one point recording six straight games with four or more catches for 33 or more yards. Perhaps even more encouraging, he was officially credited with only three drops on 86 targets, displaying major improvement in an area that had widely been viewed as his biggest weakness. Ebron nonetheless finished the year with only 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns on 86 targets (6.7 YPT) -- numbers that make it tough to justify trading anything more than a late-round pick for a player with such a significant cap hit. Ebron will turn 25 in April and still seems most likely to stay with Detroit for at least one more year.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....