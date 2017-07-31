Lions' Eric Ebron: Misses Monday's practice

Ebron (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Ebron exited early from Sunday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, which apparently was significant enough to keep him sidelined Monday. At the moment, it remains unclear exactly what is bothering Ebron, so an update on that front should be worth watching out for.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories