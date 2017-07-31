Lions' Eric Ebron: Misses Monday's practice
Ebron (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
Ebron exited early from Sunday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, which apparently was significant enough to keep him sidelined Monday. At the moment, it remains unclear exactly what is bothering Ebron, so an update on that front should be worth watching out for.
More News
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Leaves Sunday's practice with injury•
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Could feature more in red zone•
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Believes TE additions will help him•
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Team picks up fifth-year option•
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Fifth-year option may be declined•
-
Lions' Eric Ebron: Extension not ruled out•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....