Lions' Eric Ebron: Misses third straight practice
Ebron (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive reports.
Ebron left Sunday's session early and hasn't practiced since, but there's been nothing to suggest his hamstring issue is serious. His absence frees up training camp snaps for Darren Fells, Michael Roberts, Cole Wick and Khari Lee -- none of whom is a major threat to Ebron's workload. The tight end could be busier than ever in his fourth NFL campaign, as the Lions opted against re-signing slot receiver Anquan Boldin, who had 67 catches and eight touchdowns on 95 targets last season.
