Lions' Eric Ebron: Modest workload continues
Ebron secured all four of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.
Ebron's workload remained modest and his longest gain went for just 13 yards. Both Darren Fells and rookie Michael Roberts saw similar playing time, too. Per usual, there's little upside to found in this tight-end-by-committee approach the Lions are fond of. Ebron isn't a recommended fantasy options in Week 14 despite the appealing matchup against Tampa Bay.
