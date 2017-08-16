Lions' Eric Ebron: No go Wednesday

Ebron (undisclosed) was held out of practice Wednesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ebron was among a number of Lions tight ends to get the day off due to injury, but neither the nature nor severity were revealed for any of them. Earlier in camp, he was sidelined for more than a week with a hamstring concern, which kept him out of Sunday's preseason opener. If he's dealing with the same ailment, the Lions could exercise caution and have the 24-year-old focus on rehab rather than practice.