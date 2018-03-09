Lions' Eric Ebron: Notified of trade talks

Ebron has been told that the Lions are open to trading him, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Ebron is under contract for 2018 at the fifth-year option salary of $8.25 million, a figure that likely would limit trade compensation to a middle- or late-round draft pick. He cut down on drops last season and enjoyed a stretch of six straight games with four or more catches for 33 or more yards late in the year, and yet still finished the campaign with only 53 catches for 574 yards (6.7 YPT) and four touchdowns on 86 targets. The 10th overall pick from the 2014 draft has mostly been a disappointment, and while the Lions seemingly don't plan to cut him loose, they might happily settle for modest compensation. 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts could help fill the void, along with some form of addition via free agency and/or the draft. With Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick still under contract, the Lions can probably get by just fine without a major pass-catching threat at tight end.