Lions' Eric Ebron: Nursing hamstring injury

Head coach Jim Caldwell said Ebron appears to be dealing with a hamstring injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ebron left practice early Sunday and subsequently missed Monday's session too with what was previously coined as an undisclosed injury. The severity of his situation isn't clear, so it isn't certain how long he could be out for, but in the meantime Darren Fells and Cole Wick should continue to work with the first-team offense.