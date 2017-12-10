Lions' Eric Ebron: Paces all receivers in catches
Ebron brought in 10 of 11 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.
The inconsistent tight end's season-best performance came out of nowhere, and was particularly surprising considering the Buccaneers checked into Sunday's contest as one of the stingiest in the NFL against tight ends. Ebron regularly got the better of Tampa's linebackers and safeties throughout the afternoon while posting season highs in receptions, targets and yards. The five-year veteran's production is still hard to trust on a week-to-week basis, but he offers some modest fantasy upside at the volatile tight end position. Ebron will look to put together a successful encore versus the Bears in Week 15.
