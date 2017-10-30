Lions' Eric Ebron: Plays less than half of snaps
Ebron played only 34 of 71 offensive snaps (48 percent) in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Ebron had a 44-yard gain and drew a pair of red-zone targets, but his snap share fell below 56 percent for a fourth consecutive week, and he failed to catch more than two passes for a sixth time in seven games. With Darren Feels now playing more snaps than Ebron on a weekly basis, neither tight end can be relied on to catch more than one or two passes in any given game. Feels does have three touchdowns in his past three games, but he only has two other catches during that stretch.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...