Lions' Eric Ebron: Plays less than half of snaps

Ebron played only 34 of 71 offensive snaps (48 percent) in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ebron had a 44-yard gain and drew a pair of red-zone targets, but his snap share fell below 56 percent for a fourth consecutive week, and he failed to catch more than two passes for a sixth time in seven games. With Darren Feels now playing more snaps than Ebron on a weekly basis, neither tight end can be relied on to catch more than one or two passes in any given game. Feels does have three touchdowns in his past three games, but he only has two other catches during that stretch.