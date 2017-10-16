Play

Lions' Eric Ebron: Quiet in Week 6

Ebron caught one of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.

Ebron, who saw less playing time and earned fewer targets than teammate Darren Fells for the third week in a row, hasn't really made any noise in the fantasy realm since his Week 2 performance against the Giants, who've been among the worst teams at defending tight ends all season. With Fells being far more effective as both a pass catcher and as a blocker to date, it's unlikely this situation takes a turn in Ebron's favor anytime soon. Especially with the Lions' bye coming up in Week 7, it's hard to justify rostering Ebron in anything but the deepest of formats.

