Lions' Eric Ebron: Quiet in Week 6
Ebron caught one of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
Ebron, who saw less playing time and earned fewer targets than teammate Darren Fells for the third week in a row, hasn't really made any noise in the fantasy realm since his Week 2 performance against the Giants, who've been among the worst teams at defending tight ends all season. With Fells being far more effective as both a pass catcher and as a blocker to date, it's unlikely this situation takes a turn in Ebron's favor anytime soon. Especially with the Lions' bye coming up in Week 7, it's hard to justify rostering Ebron in anything but the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...