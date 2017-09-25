Lions' Eric Ebron: Receives seven targets in Week 3
Ebron caught two of seven targets for eight yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
While his usage has trended upwards in each passing week to start this season, Ebron's troubles with drops resurfaced Sunday, as the tight end put two catchable balls on the ground in the fourth quarter while the Lions were mounting a comeback attempt. Drops have been an issue for Ebron since his college days, so the fact he still hasn't shored up that facet of his game is certainly a cause for concern. Fortunately for the North Carolina product, he remains the Lions' best receiving option at tight end and figures to remain apart of the team's offensive gameplan going forward.
