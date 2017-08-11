Lions' Eric Ebron: Returns to practice

Ebron (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit Newsreports.

Ebron hasn't practiced since July 30 and may still be held out of Sunday's exhibition opener against the Colts, but his Friday return should give him a chance to be ready for the second week of the preseason. It does seem he was limited to individual work at Friday's session, exiting the field before team drills began, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.