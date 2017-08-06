Lions' Eric Ebron: Running on sidelines
Ebron (hamstring) was running on the sidelines during Sunday's practice, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
Ebron missed his sixth consecutive practice Sunday, but his absence isn't much of a concern because his injury isn't considered to be anything serious and the Lions pretty much know what they have in their 2014 first-rounder. However, it isn't certain if he'll be ready to go in time for the Lions' preseason opener Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.
