Lions' Eric Ebron: Running on sidelines

Ebron (hamstring) was running on the sidelines during Sunday's practice, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Ebron missed his sixth consecutive practice Sunday, but his absence isn't much of a concern because his injury isn't considered to be anything serious and the Lions pretty much know what they have in their 2014 first-rounder. However, it isn't certain if he'll be ready to go in time for the Lions' preseason opener Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.

