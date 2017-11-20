Lions' Eric Ebron: Sees seven targets

Ebron caught four of seven targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bears.

Ebron looks to be reasserting himself as a legitimate weapon down the field, as he's now averaging five targets and 45.3 receiving yards per game across his past four appearances. Meanwhile, Darren Fells has only seen 1.5 targets and 7.8 receiving yards per game during that same stretch. Although Fells actually garnered more playing time Sunday, it nonetheless seems that this tight end corps is settling in as we expected in the preseason with Fells the blocking specialist and Ebron the more capable receiver.