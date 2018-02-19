Lions' Eric Ebron: Set to return to Detroit in 2018
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said after the team's Week 17 win over the Packers that Ebron would be retained in 2018, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions exercised Ebron's $8.25 million fifth-year option for 2018 last May, but the team could cut him with few repercussions before the new league year opens March 14. Though the Lions have since hired Matt Patricia as their new head coach, it appears Ebron, who has been criticized for drops over his four years in the league, remains in solid standing with the organization after a strong finish to this past season. Ebron hauled in 33 of 47 targets for 340 yards and two touchdowns over the Lions' final seven games, with his catch and yardage totals ranking second and third, respectively, on the team over that span.
