Lions' Eric Ebron: Still out of practice

Ebron (hamstring) isn't practicing with the team Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ebron still hasn't made it through a full practice since injuring his hamstring on the first day of training camp. He returned to limited individual work a couple weeks ago, but there hasn't been tangible progress reported since that time, with Ebron subsequently missing the Detroit's first two preseason games and yet to return to team drills. He'll presumably miss Friday's exhibition against New England. While the Lions haven't voiced any concern regarding his Week 1 status, the current issue serves as a reminder that Ebron missed at least two games in each of his first three seasons while dealing with a variety of lower-body injuries. There was some thought he'd draw a larger share of the targets this year, but the extended absence could impact his involvement early in the campaign, assuming he's even available.