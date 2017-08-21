Play

Lions' Eric Ebron: Still sidelined Monday

Ebron (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ebron's hamstring injury continues to derail his preseason preparations. At the moment, it's unclear when the tight end can be expected to return to the fold, but Darren Fells, Cole Wick and Michael Roberts figure to benefit from more reps in the meantime.

