Lions' Eric Ebron: Still sidelined

Ebron (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Ebron hasn't practiced since July 30 and probably won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts. It isn't a major issue considering he's locked into his role and has been playing under offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter since 2015, but this does remind of Ebron's struggles with nagging injuries. He played either 13 or 14 games in each of his first three NFL seasons while dealing with a variety of lower-body ailments.