Lions' Eric Ebron: Still sidelined
Ebron (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
Ebron hasn't practiced since July 30 and probably won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts. It isn't a major issue considering he's locked into his role and has been playing under offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter since 2015, but this does remind of Ebron's struggles with nagging injuries. He played either 13 or 14 games in each of his first three NFL seasons while dealing with a variety of lower-body ailments.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...