Lions' Eric Ebron: Struggles continue

Ebron secured one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

The hometown crowd at Ford Field appeared fed up with Ebron's continued problem with drops Sunday as evidenced by the outpour of boos that followed a would-be touchdown reception that went right through the tight end's hands. This wasn't the end of his problems, however, as Ebron technically dropped a second pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, but that play was negated by a Panthers offsides penalty. Making matters worse for the 2014 first-rounder is the fact that teammate Darren Fells outplayed him for a second consecutive week by securing both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, Fells saw more playing time for the second game in a row. Even with an appealing matchup with a porous Saints secondary in Week 6, it'll be hard to trust Ebron as anything more than a high-upside dart throw.