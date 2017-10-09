Lions' Eric Ebron: Struggles continue
Ebron secured one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
The hometown crowd at Ford Field appeared fed up with Ebron's continued problem with drops Sunday as evidenced by the outpour of boos that followed a would-be touchdown reception that went right through the tight end's hands. This wasn't the end of his problems, however, as Ebron technically dropped a second pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, but that play was negated by a Panthers offsides penalty. Making matters worse for the 2014 first-rounder is the fact that teammate Darren Fells outplayed him for a second consecutive week by securing both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, Fells saw more playing time for the second game in a row. Even with an appealing matchup with a porous Saints secondary in Week 6, it'll be hard to trust Ebron as anything more than a high-upside dart throw.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...