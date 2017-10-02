Lions' Eric Ebron: Takes backseat to Fells in Week 4
Ebron caught two of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Thought to be the primary receiving tight end in Detroit going into the game, Ebron seemingly took a backseat to Darren Fells on Sunday and ultimately trailed his teammate in every receiving category when all was said and done. Most concerning is the fact that Ebron only logged 31 offensive snaps compared to Fells' 51. While it's too soon to declare Fells the new top dog, at the same time it will be hard to trust Ebron in anything but deep formats going forward.
