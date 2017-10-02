Lions' Eric Ebron: Takes backseat to Fells
Ebron caught two of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Thought to be the primary receiving tight end in Detroit going into the game, Ebron seemingly took a backseat to Darren Fells on Sunday and ultimately trailed his teammate in every receiving category when all was said and done. Most concerning is the fact that Ebron only logged 31 offensive snaps compared to Fells' 51. While it's too soon to declare Fells the new top dog, at the same time it will be hard to trust Ebron in anything but deep formats going forward.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...