Lions' Eric Ebron: Tending to knee injury

Ebron (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Ebron missed five games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to a pair of knee injuries, but a limited showing Wednesday would seem to imply he's not in much danger of sitting out Week 17. That said, an absence would be a hit to the Lions' passing attack. Over the last nine games, he's put up at least 33 receiving yards on each occasion while reaching the end zone three times. As a result, his status should be watched closely as the weekend draws closer.