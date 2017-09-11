Lions' Eric Ebron: Two catches in season opener
Ebron caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.
Ebron was on the field for 72 percent of the offensive plays, compared to 45 for Darren Fells and eight for rookie Michael Roberts, so his underwhelming production wasn't the result of minimal playing time or a demotion on the depth chart. Rather, Ebron simply appeared to be a secondary target in the passing game fighting for looks behind Golden Tate, Theo Riddick and Kenny Golladay -- each of whom saw at least seven passes sent his way. On the bright side, Ebron could be in store for a bounce back effort in Week 2 against a Giants defense that allowed Cowboys TE Jason Witten to catch seven passes for 59 yards and a score this past weekend.
