Lions' Eric Lee: Promoted to active roster
Lee was activated from the practice squad Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Lee was waived by Detroit on Nov. 20 after appearing in five games this season but was signed to the practice squad again since then. The vacancy on the active roster comes from the placement of linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) on injured reserve.
