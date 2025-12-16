Hallett recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Hallett was elevated from the practice squad and thrust into a starting role at free safety in Week 15 with both Kerby Joseph (knee) and Thomas Harper (concussion) inactive. Hallett stepped up to the occasion, notching a new career-high 10 takedowns in the start. With Joseph expected to miss more action moving forward and Harper's status uncertain for Week 16, Hallett could be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Steelers.