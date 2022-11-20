site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Evan Brown: Leaves with injury
Brown has exited Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury.
Brown is questionable to return to the contest, leaving the Lions banged up at the center position. Frank Ragnow, the starter, is active, but did come into the game nursing a foot injury.
