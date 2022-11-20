site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Evan Brown: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2022
3:31 pm ET
Brown (knee) will not return Sunday against the Giants.
Brown was forced out during the first half with a knee injury, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. The 26-year-old's next opportunity to play will come Thanksgiving day against the Bills.
