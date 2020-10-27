The Lions acquired Griffen from the Cowboys on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional 2021 sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Griffen had been one of the few quality performers on a struggling Dallas defense this season, logging 2.5 sacks and 20 tackles through seven games. Since Griffen was playing on an expiring deal and the Cowboys recently returned another defensive end in Randy Gregory from suspension, Dallas apparently viewed the 32-year-old as an expendable piece. The addition of Griffen should provide a much-needed boost to Detroit's pass rush, but he won't be eligible to make his Lions debut until Week 9 in Minnesota while he waits to clear COVID-19 intake testing protocols, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.