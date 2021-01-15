Griffen recorded 33 tackles, six sacks and four pass breakups over 14 games in 2020.
Playing in seven games for Dallas before being traded to Detroit midseason, Griffen provided a spark to a dormant Lions pass rush and the 33-year-old ultimately put up respectable numbers in limited playing time. While Griffen is probably past the point in his career where he can be relied upon as an every-down starter, the former Viking at least showed he has something left in the tank this year despite his advanced age. Griffen will now enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent who shouldn't be hurting for suitors when the new league year starts up in March.