Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active for Monday night

Ansah (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Giants.

Ansah was officially listed as questionable and was limited in practice this week, but he was always expected to play in New York. The former first-round pick played 34 of 75 defensive snaps Week 1, but is not expected play with any limitations against the Giants on Monday.

