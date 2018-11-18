Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active for Sunday's game

Ansah (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Ansah's only played in three games this year, and he logged less than 20 defensive snaps in each outing. Ansah has generated two sacks anyway, and he'll have an uphill battle to drop Cam Newton, who has been sacked 17 times (23rd-most).

