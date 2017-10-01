Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active for Sunday's game

Ansah (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah has been nursing this knee injury since the beginning of the season, which is why he hasn't logged more than 34 snaps in a game yet. With the limited time, he has racked up seven solo tackles and three sacks, so once he works his way into a full-time role he could be a valuable IDP asset.