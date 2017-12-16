Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Saturday

Ansah (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's divisional matchup against the Bears.

Ansah is coming off his most productive three-game stretch of the season, but found himself on the injury report heading into Saturday's contest. However, it appears he has been able to overcome the issues he was facing and will presumably take on his usual role at defensive end in Week 15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop