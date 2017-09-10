Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Sunday

Ansah (knee) will play in Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals.

Ansah spent all of August on the Physically Unable to Perform list and was limited at practice this past week. It's unclear if he'll be a full go or if the team will limit him in his first game action, but regardless he'll be expected to start as the Lions look to slow down the electric David Johnson.

