Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Sunday
Ansah (knee) will play in Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals.
Ansah spent all of August on the Physically Unable to Perform list and was limited at practice this past week. It's unclear if he'll be a full go or if the team will limit him in his first game action, but regardless he'll be expected to start as the Lions look to slow down the electric David Johnson.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: PUP list designation removed•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Expects to play season opener•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Aiming for double-digit sacks in 2017•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Two sacks in Seattle•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will play Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...